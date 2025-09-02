Alkeon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. $EDU

Alkeon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,089,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,111 shares during the quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $52,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 330.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 14,021 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth $50,583,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 627,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,285,000 after purchasing an additional 230,140 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EDU. Hsbc Global Res raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. HSBC cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of EDU opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.02. New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $87.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.24.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.37. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

