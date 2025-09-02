Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS Shares Bought by Advent International L.P.

Advent International L.P. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 804,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,186 shares during the period. Carpenter Technology accounts for about 4.6% of Advent International L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Advent International L.P.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $145,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRS. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 199.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 29,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 572,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,806,000 after buying an additional 253,163 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth $4,040,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.33.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $240.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.36. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $129.57 and a fifty-two week high of $290.84.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $755.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 10.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total transaction of $243,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director I Martin Inglis sold 5,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.54, for a total value of $1,391,677.14. Following the sale, the director owned 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,243.28. This represents a 45.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,691 shares of company stock worth $6,290,207. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

