ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences $OACCU

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ:OACCU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 516,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,482 shares during the period. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences makes up approximately 1.0% of ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $4,568,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $4,812,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $5,329,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $6,090,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $9,112,000.

Get Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences alerts:

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:OACCU opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52.

About Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences

We are a newly organized blank check company incorporated on June 28, 2024, as a Cayman Islands exempted company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OACCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ:OACCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.