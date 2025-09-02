ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 103,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,549,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 575.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%
NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.98 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.55.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
