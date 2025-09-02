Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Acquired by Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,439 shares during the quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $140,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Caitlin John LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. RMR Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $593.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $712.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $597.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $580.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $543.96.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

