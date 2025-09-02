Alkeon Capital Management LLC Sells 61,107 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Alkeon Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,482,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,107 shares during the quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC owned 0.92% of Teradyne worth $122,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.3% during the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 51,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Teradyne by 166.1% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price target on Teradyne and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $58,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,993 shares in the company, valued at $10,281,258. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $118.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.21. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $144.16.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.02 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

