Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,579 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $238,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,781,000 after acquiring an additional 922,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,395,000 after acquiring an additional 200,707 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,590,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,603,000 after acquiring an additional 105,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,546,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,361,000 after acquiring an additional 90,856 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $203.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.60. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $206.63.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

