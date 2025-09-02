Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,675,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370,784 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $287,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,055,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611,706 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,971,000 after buying an additional 3,293,159 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,473.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 7,719,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,986,000 after buying an additional 7,419,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,491,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,897,000 after buying an additional 1,474,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,731,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,374,000 after buying an additional 948,584 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.59. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

