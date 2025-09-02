iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Acquired by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.2% of LGL Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 205,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 22.6%

Shares of IEFA opened at $85.55 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

