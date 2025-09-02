iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 949,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101,456 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $100,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $104.46 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.47.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.