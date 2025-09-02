Caption Management LLC Has $436,000 Stake in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Caption Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,775,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,331,356,000 after buying an additional 339,884 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,766,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,047,234,000 after acquiring an additional 193,854 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,931,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,368,000 after acquiring an additional 440,163 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,138,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,561,000 after purchasing an additional 151,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,065,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,171,000 after purchasing an additional 213,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WY. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.29 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,178.62. This trade represents a 22.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.86. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.11, a PEG ratio of 79.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 221.05%.

Weyerhaeuser announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

