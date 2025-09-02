International Paper Company $IP Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 251.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,912 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in International Paper by 2.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in International Paper by 2,343.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in International Paper by 37.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.65.

International Paper Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE IP opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of -497.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average of $49.46. International Paper Company has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. International Paper had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently -1,850.00%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

