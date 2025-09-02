Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,837,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,067,000 after purchasing an additional 108,955 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 35,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 34,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 39,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $188.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.38 and its 200-day moving average is $177.51. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

