EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,858 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Stryker worth $72,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Stryker by 13.0% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 104,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,769,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 108,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,215,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Stryker by 83.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.10.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of SYK opened at $391.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $149.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $389.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.38. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $329.16 and a 12-month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

