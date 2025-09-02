Abbott Laboratories $ABT Stock Holdings Lifted by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,486 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,823,136 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,527,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,739 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,763,415 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,948,117,000 after buying an additional 3,371,113 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,985,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,120,516,000 after buying an additional 3,616,471 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,451,305 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,916,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,108,416 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,738,831,000 after acquiring an additional 168,095 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. William Blair raised Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.47.

NYSE ABT opened at $132.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $110.86 and a 1-year high of $141.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.36. The company has a market capitalization of $230.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

