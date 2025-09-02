Redmile Group LLC Cuts Position in Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. $ORKA

Redmile Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,765 shares during the quarter. Redmile Group LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Oruka Therapeutics worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 3,371,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,382,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC raised its stake in Oruka Therapeutics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,285,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,708,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,945,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,726,000 after purchasing an additional 95,001 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in Oruka Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,572,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,133,000 after purchasing an additional 424,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Oruka Therapeutics by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 849,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,415,000 after purchasing an additional 613,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORKA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oruka Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oruka Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Shares of Oruka Therapeutics stock opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71. Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $554.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of -0.26.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

