H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT Shares Acquired by Generation Investment Management LLP

Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,213,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,042 shares during the period. H World Group accounts for about 1.2% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings in H World Group were worth $192,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of H World Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in H World Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of H World Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HTHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on H World Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research upgraded H World Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

H World Group Stock Performance

H World Group stock opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.35. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average is $34.93.

H World Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a yield of 480.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. H World Group’s payout ratio is currently 114.46%.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

