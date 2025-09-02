Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. $AAOI Shares Sold by JAT Capital Mgmt LP

JAT Capital Mgmt LP lowered its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) by 99.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,226,430 shares during the period. Applied Optoelectronics accounts for 0.1% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAOI. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 15,573.4% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 10,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 21,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth $1,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAOI. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities set a $30.00 price objective on Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin purchased 8,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $199,390.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,652,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,223,277.45. This represents a 0.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Yeh purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $320,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 249,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,710,862.34. This trade represents a 5.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 44,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,878 and have sold 32,784 shares valued at $741,217. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.91.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 42.29%.The company had revenue of $102.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.100–0.030 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

