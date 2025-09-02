Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. $KYMR Stock Position Decreased by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC lowered its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 983,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,019 shares during the period. Kymera Therapeutics accounts for about 2.5% of Redmile Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $26,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 3,851.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.84. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 2.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.12). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 616.03%.The firm had revenue of $11.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KYMR shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.76.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 655,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,842,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,117,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,160,980. The trade was a 12.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 317,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $13,955,348.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,798,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,146,980. This trade represents a 12.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

