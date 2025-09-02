TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Invests $4.86 Million in Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 0.12% of Integer as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITGR. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Integer by 5.8% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 5.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Integer by 73.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Integer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of ITGR opened at $107.58 on Tuesday. Integer Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $104.93 and a 12 month high of $146.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integer

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.37 million. Integer had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Integer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.510 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin C. Maxwell sold 8,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $1,051,283.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,815.20. The trade was a 28.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Spence sold 14,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $1,774,280.82. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,856.78. This represents a 43.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITGR. Citigroup upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Integer from $152.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Integer from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Integer from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.25.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

