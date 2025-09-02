JAT Capital Mgmt LP Sells 573,212 Shares of Oklo Inc. $OKLO

JAT Capital Mgmt LP cut its stake in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573,212 shares during the period. Oklo accounts for approximately 1.0% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. JAT Capital Mgmt LP owned approximately 0.09% of Oklo worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Oklo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Oklo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Oklo by 1,048.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Oklo by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 16,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oklo Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of Oklo stock opened at $73.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.17. Oklo Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $85.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -175.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oklo ( NYSE:OKLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $2,742,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,970,000. The trade was a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $16,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,105,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,801,409.60. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $35,066,500. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Daiwa America upgraded Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Oklo in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Oklo from $55.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.45.

Oklo Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

