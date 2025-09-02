Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. $ESTA Shares Bought by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,217 shares during the period. Establishment Labs comprises approximately 1.3% of Redmile Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Redmile Group LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Establishment Labs worth $13,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter valued at $13,746,000. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 44.4% during the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 433,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after acquiring an additional 133,193 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,390,000 after acquiring an additional 119,574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $2,294,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

ESTA stock opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.84. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 224.34% and a negative net margin of 49.89%.The business had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Establishment Labs has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESTA. Wall Street Zen lowered Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Establishment Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

