Telsey Advisory Group Lowers GAP (NYSE:GAP) Price Target to $24.00

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.98% from the stock’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for GAP’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on GAP from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of GAP from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of GAP in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.87.

Shares of GAP opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. GAP has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. GAP has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GAP will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in GAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GAP in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in GAP in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in GAP during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

