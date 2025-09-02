Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Increases Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. $NBR

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,552 shares during the period. Nabors Industries makes up 0.3% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned approximately 4.39% of Nabors Industries worth $17,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,864,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 300.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 135,877 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $6,602,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 669.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 85,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $2,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Price Performance

Nabors Industries stock opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.27 and a 52-week high of $86.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.05) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $832.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.98 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 35.99% and a negative net margin of 3.51%.The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nabors Industries from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nabors Industries from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $43.00.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

