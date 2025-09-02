Perbak Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Perbak Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 805.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “negative” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,022. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ opened at $161.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.71, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.87. Constellation Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $156.17 and a twelve month high of $261.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -170.71%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.