Perbak Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Perbak Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 326.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2,506.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 40.6% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 36.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.14.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $132.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.13 and a 200-day moving average of $111.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $164.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.44%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.660 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bernard Thiers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $1,282,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 105,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,530,257.72. This represents a 8.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.81, for a total value of $1,932,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,216. The trade was a 32.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $3,905,221. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

