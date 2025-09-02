Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE ROP opened at $526.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $547.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.13.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,687.50. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $636.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.