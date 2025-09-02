Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) and Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Head to Head Review

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) and Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Hyatt Hotels and Sands China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyatt Hotels 6.39% 6.54% 1.80% Sands China N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Hyatt Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Hyatt Hotels shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Risk & Volatility

Hyatt Hotels pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Sands China pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Hyatt Hotels pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hyatt Hotels has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Hyatt Hotels has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sands China has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hyatt Hotels and Sands China, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyatt Hotels 1 8 8 2 2.58 Sands China 0 2 0 1 2.67

Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus price target of $150.83, indicating a potential upside of 4.66%. Given Hyatt Hotels’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hyatt Hotels is more favorable than Sands China.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hyatt Hotels and Sands China”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyatt Hotels $6.65 billion 2.07 $1.30 billion $4.21 34.23 Sands China $7.08 billion N/A $1.05 billion N/A N/A

Hyatt Hotels has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sands China.

Summary

Hyatt Hotels beats Sands China on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units. It operates its properties under the Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Hyatt vacation Club, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Hyatt Studios, UrCove, Miraval, Alila, Andaz, Thompson Hotels, Dream Hotels, Hyatt Centric, Caption by Hyatt, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas, Dreams Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotel & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts, Sunscape Resorts & Spas, Maison Métier, and The Barnett brand name. The company offers short-term vacation rental platform, Homes & Hideaways by World of Hyatt, that features direct booking for short-term private home rentals in the United States. It primarily serves corporations; national, state, and regional associations; specialty market accounts, including social, government, military, educational, religious, and fraternal organizations; travel agency and luxury organizations; and a group of individual consumers. It also operates World of Hyatt loyalty program, which rewards points that can be redeemed for hotel nights and other rewards. Hyatt Hotels Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Sands China

(Get Free Report)

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers. It also offers ferry transportation and leasing services, and pontoon leasing; gaming and other related activities; travel and tourism agency services; security services; human resources administration services; and mall management services, as well as outsourcing services, including information technology, accounting, hotel management, and marketing. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Taipa, Macau. Sands China Ltd. is a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.