Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE: TDS):

8/17/2025 – Telephone and Data Systems was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/13/2025 – Telephone and Data Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/12/2025 – Telephone and Data Systems had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2025 – Telephone and Data Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2025 – Telephone and Data Systems was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/25/2025 – Telephone and Data Systems had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.

7/12/2025 – Telephone and Data Systems was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, CAO Anita J. Kroll sold 29,047 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $1,133,413.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,185.84. The trade was a 59.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Prudence E. Carlson sold 6,320 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $240,476.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 315,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,003,138.85. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,650 shares of company stock valued at $10,690,789. Insiders own 14.48% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.