Reviewing Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP) & Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Himalaya Shipping and Odyssey Marine Exploration”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himalaya Shipping $123.58 million N/A $21.04 million $0.14 54.07 Odyssey Marine Exploration $770,000.00 115.03 $15.66 million N/A N/A

Himalaya Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Odyssey Marine Exploration.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himalaya Shipping 5.32% 4.03% 0.73% Odyssey Marine Exploration 174.35% -14.85% -6.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.3% of Himalaya Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Himalaya Shipping has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Odyssey Marine Exploration has a beta of -0.9, meaning that its share price is 190% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Himalaya Shipping beats Odyssey Marine Exploration on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Himalaya Shipping

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

