683 Capital Management LLC Buys 831,883 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. $ITOS

683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 831,883 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 4.57% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $10,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 428.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Hallal sold 38,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $391,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 43,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $439,707.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 153,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,108.06. This represents a 22.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,412 in the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITOS. Wall Street Zen upgraded iTeos Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The company has a market cap of $448.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.31.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.39). On average, analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

About iTeos Therapeutics

(Free Report)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.