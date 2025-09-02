Financial Contrast: Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) versus IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ)

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) and IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.8% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of IF Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of IF Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and IF Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgewater Bancshares $253.27 million 1.78 $32.83 million $1.22 13.43 IF Bancorp $48.36 million 1.71 $4.30 million $1.34 18.41

Bridgewater Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than IF Bancorp. Bridgewater Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IF Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Bridgewater Bancshares has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and IF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgewater Bancshares 14.03% 9.73% 0.77% IF Bancorp 8.90% 5.53% 0.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bridgewater Bancshares and IF Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgewater Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 IF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Bridgewater Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.10%. Given Bridgewater Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bridgewater Bancshares is more favorable than IF Bancorp.

Summary

Bridgewater Bancshares beats IF Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and other business enterprises to finance working capital, capital investment, or for other business related purposes; paycheck protection program loans; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company online, mobile, and direct banking services. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans primarily comprising automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. IF Bancorp, Inc. invests in securities; and provides ATM, online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Watseka, Illinois.

