WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. $WVE Shares Purchased by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,925,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. WAVE Life Sciences comprises about 2.2% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WAVE Life Sciences were worth $31,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WVE. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in WAVE Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in WAVE Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at WAVE Life Sciences

In related news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 10,000 shares of WAVE Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 285,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,170. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christian O. Henry sold 9,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $85,192.70. Following the sale, the director owned 29,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,172.45. The trade was a 24.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,893 shares of company stock worth $2,631,568 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WVE shares. Citigroup started coverage on WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WAVE Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.27.

WAVE Life Sciences Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of WVE opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of -1.16. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $16.74.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

WAVE Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

