683 Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. $AB

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 525,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $20,144,000. AllianceBernstein makes up about 1.4% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of AllianceBernstein as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at about $12,309,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,451,000 after buying an additional 101,041 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth about $3,064,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 238.9% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 100,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 70,718 shares during the last quarter. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.25 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.26.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $844.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.64 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.21%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

