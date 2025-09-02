683 Capital Management LLC Has $8.89 Million Position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. $HHH

683 Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $8,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 234,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,000 after purchasing an additional 57,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 693.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 93,810 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Howard Hughes Trading Up 0.9%

HHH stock opened at $76.21 on Tuesday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $61.40 and a one year high of $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.