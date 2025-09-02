Reviewing Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) and TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT)

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) and TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Axon Enterprise has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAT Technologies has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Axon Enterprise and TAT Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axon Enterprise 0 2 13 0 2.87 TAT Technologies 0 0 3 1 3.25

Profitability

Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus target price of $837.69, indicating a potential upside of 12.10%. TAT Technologies has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.23%. Given Axon Enterprise’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Axon Enterprise is more favorable than TAT Technologies.

This table compares Axon Enterprise and TAT Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axon Enterprise 13.64% 6.80% 3.18% TAT Technologies 8.21% 10.90% 7.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axon Enterprise and TAT Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axon Enterprise $2.08 billion 28.17 $377.03 million $4.05 184.52 TAT Technologies $152.12 million 3.01 $11.17 million $1.22 29.88

Axon Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than TAT Technologies. TAT Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axon Enterprise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.1% of Axon Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of TAT Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Axon Enterprise shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of TAT Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Axon Enterprise beats TAT Technologies on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence. Its products include axon officer safety plan; taser 10, taser7, taser X26P, taser X2, taser 7 CQ, and civilian series; cameras, such as axon body, axon flex, axon fleet, axon air, axon signal sidearm, axon signal vehicle, axon interview, and axon interview portable kit; software, including axon records, evidence, standards, commander, performance, auto-transcribe, justice, investigate, respond, and justice, my90, and redaction assistant; mobile applications, and training services, as well as hardware extended warranties; and Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries. The company sells its products through its direct sales, distribution partners, online store, and third-party resellers. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Fusus, Inc. to expand bility to aggregate live video, data, and sensor feeds. It serves law enforcement, federal, correction, fire, EMS, campus, justice healthcare, retail, private security, and personal safety industries. The company was formerly known as TASER International, Inc. and changed its name to Axon Enterprise, Inc. in April 2017. Axon Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components. It designs, develops, and manufactures a range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-cooler and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers used in mechanical and electronic systems in commercial, military, and business aircraft; environmental control and power electronics cooling systems for use in aircraft and ground applications; and a range of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems, such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units. The company provides MRO services for heat transfer components, as well as for manufacturing heat transfer solutions; and aviation components. In addition, it engages in the operation of a repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers, and the military; and the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes, and afterburner flaps. The company was formerly known as Galagraph Ltd. and changed its name to TAT Technologies Ltd. in May 1992. TAT Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

