683 Capital Management LLC Makes New $16.09 Million Investment in Centene Corporation $CNC

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,000. Centene makes up 1.1% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Centene during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 203.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CNC. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Centene from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Centene from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In related news, CEO Sarah London purchased 19,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $490,365.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 845,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,554,512.50. This trade represents a 2.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $248,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $883,840. This represents a 39.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Centene Price Performance

CNC stock opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Centene Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $48.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Centene has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.750 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

