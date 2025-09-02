Reviewing Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) and Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT)

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) and Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Littelfuse and Dais’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Littelfuse 5.30% 9.74% 6.15% Dais N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Littelfuse and Dais”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Littelfuse $2.19 billion 2.94 $100.19 million $4.80 54.13 Dais $1.13 million 0.00 -$4.45 million N/A N/A

Littelfuse has higher revenue and earnings than Dais.

Risk & Volatility

Littelfuse has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dais has a beta of 4.21, suggesting that its stock price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of Littelfuse shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Littelfuse shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Dais shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Littelfuse and Dais, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Littelfuse 0 3 1 0 2.25 Dais 0 0 0 0 0.00

Littelfuse currently has a consensus price target of $234.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.75%. Given Littelfuse’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Littelfuse is more favorable than Dais.

Summary

Littelfuse beats Dais on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors. This segment serves industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related charging infrastructure, aerospace, power supplies, data centers, telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics markets. The Transportation segment provides blade, resettable, and high-current and high-voltage fuses, as well as battery cable protectors; fuses, switches, relays, circuit breakers, and power distribution modules; and sensor products. This segment serves heavy-duty truck, construction, agriculture, material handling, and marine. The Industrial segment offers industrial fuses, protection relays, contactors, transformers, residual current devices, ground fault circuit interrupters, residual current monitors, arc fault detection devices, and temperature sensors for use in renewable energy and energy storage systems, electric vehicle infrastructure, HVAC systems, industrial safety, non-residential construction, MRO, mining, and factory automation. It sells its products through distributors, direct sales force, and manufacturers' representatives. Littelfuse, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Dais

Dais Corporation operates as a proprietary and nanotechnology polymer materials company. The company offers Aqualyte, a nanomaterial platform made from commercially available polymer resin and industrial grade solvents, which are mixed using a proprietary process with traditional industrial equipment; and ConsERV, a fixed plate energy recovery ventilator that is useful in meeting building indoor fresh air requirements while saving energy and lowering emissions for various forms of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment. It also provides NanoClear, a water clean-up process useful in the creation of potable water from contaminated water, including salt, brackish and wastewater; NanoAir; and NanoCap, an energy storage application. The company also licenses its products. The company was formerly known as Dais Analytic Corporation Inc. and changed its name to Dais Corporation in February 2019. Dais Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Odessa, Florida.

