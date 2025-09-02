First Light Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. $KRMD

First Light Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,454,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460,508 shares during the period. KORU Medical Systems makes up 1.3% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned approximately 9.66% of KORU Medical Systems worth $11,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 927.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 69,758 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in KORU Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 147,857 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 18.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 11.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the period. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KORU Medical Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.63.

KORU Medical Systems Trading Down 0.2%

KRMD opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.91. KORU Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.05. The company has a market cap of $195.13 million, a P/E ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. KORU Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 12.24%.The firm had revenue of $10.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KORU Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KORU Medical Systems Company Profile

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

