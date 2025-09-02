Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI Stake Boosted by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 174.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,930,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861,000 shares during the period. Albertsons Companies comprises 1.2% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $64,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,869,000 after buying an additional 1,064,547 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 10,204,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,981 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 52.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,873,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,576 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 5,766,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,462,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,102,000 after buying an additional 825,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

NYSE:ACI opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $23.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 1.18%.The firm had revenue of $24.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.160 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

