First Light Asset Management LLC Acquires 531,816 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc $EVH

First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 991.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 531,816 shares during the quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Evolent Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Evolent Health by 291.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 400.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Evolent Health by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 21,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Evolent Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Evolent Health Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of EVH stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. Evolent Health, Inc has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.20). Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 5.94%.The business had revenue of $444.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Evolent Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evolent Health

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.