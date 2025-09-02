Promethium Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Promethium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 493.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 90,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,171,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,665,000 after acquiring an additional 103,548 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.07. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $36.53.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 20.83%.The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.510-2.670 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently -35.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on KHC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. DZ Bank cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $30.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kraft Heinz

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $697,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,400. This represents a 38.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.