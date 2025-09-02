Promethium Advisors LLC Trims Position in Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Promethium Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Promethium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Carlyle Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Carlyle Group by 101.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.93.

Carlyle Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Carlyle Group stock opened at $64.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $65.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.01.

Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlyle Group

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 202,606 shares of Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $13,013,383.38. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 753,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,381,568.65. The trade was a 21.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

