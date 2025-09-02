Cooperman Leon G Has $82.63 Million Stock Holdings in Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX

Cooperman Leon G raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 35.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 725,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,365 shares during the period. Regal Rexnord comprises 3.3% of Cooperman Leon G’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cooperman Leon G’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $82,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 20,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 13.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 32.0% during the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 186,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,231,000 after acquiring an additional 45,250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,200,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,683,000 after purchasing an additional 69,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

RRX opened at $149.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.52. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $185.28.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.28%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Regal Rexnord has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.700-10.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp set a $180.00 price target on Regal Rexnord and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.25.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

