First Light Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Twist Bioscience Corporation $TWST

First Light Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,218,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,556 shares during the period. Twist Bioscience accounts for about 5.4% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $47,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,960,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 11.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,241,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,045,000 after purchasing an additional 645,730 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 124.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 206,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 114,338 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $3,977,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1,121.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 99,923 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $60,005.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 645,782 shares in the company, valued at $23,093,164.32. This represents a 0.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 2,449 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $93,429.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 103,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,951,157.35. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,250 shares of company stock worth $193,852 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWST. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI set a $46.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 2.31. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $55.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $96.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.52 million. Twist Bioscience has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

