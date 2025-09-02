Energy Transfer LP $ET Holdings Boosted by Cooperman Leon G

Cooperman Leon G lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for about 9.6% of Cooperman Leon G’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cooperman Leon G owned approximately 0.38% of Energy Transfer worth $241,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,604,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 89,173 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 260,700 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,607,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 75,353,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,400,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613,645 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $25,299.12. Following the sale, the director owned 24,523 shares in the company, valued at $453,185.04. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $23,436,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 69,178,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,938,360.72. The trade was a 1.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of ET opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.07 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

