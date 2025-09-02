First Light Asset Management LLC Sells 85,367 Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. $VERA

First Light Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,367 shares during the quarter. Vera Therapeutics comprises about 3.2% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 1.84% of Vera Therapeutics worth $28,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 19.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VERA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Insider Activity at Vera Therapeutics

In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Enright purchased 40,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $907,566.45. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,596,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,383,853.55. The trade was a 1.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 17.03 and a quick ratio of 17.03. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $51.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.48.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.38). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vera Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.