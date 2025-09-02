Finance of America Companies Inc. $FOA Shares Acquired by Cooperman Leon G

Cooperman Leon G increased its position in shares of Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,202,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,692 shares during the quarter. Finance of America Companies makes up approximately 1.0% of Cooperman Leon G’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cooperman Leon G owned approximately 11.22% of Finance of America Companies worth $25,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Finance of America Companies by 3,503.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Finance of America Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Finance of America Companies during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Finance of America Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Finance of America Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOA. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Finance of America Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $22.50) on shares of Finance of America Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Finance of America Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Finance of America Companies Stock Up 0.9%

FOA opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48. The company has a market cap of $295.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.50. Finance of America Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.38, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $177.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Finance of America Companies Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Finance of America Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

Further Reading

