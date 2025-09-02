Head to Head Analysis: AuraSource (OTCMKTS:ARAO) versus IREN (NASDAQ:IREN)

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) and AuraSource (OTCMKTS:ARAO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IREN and AuraSource”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IREN $501.02 million 9.93 $86.94 million $0.59 44.88 AuraSource N/A N/A N/A ($0.05) 0.00

Analyst Ratings

IREN has higher revenue and earnings than AuraSource. AuraSource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IREN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IREN and AuraSource, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IREN 0 2 8 0 2.80 AuraSource 0 0 0 0 0.00

IREN presently has a consensus price target of $29.88, suggesting a potential upside of 12.82%. Given IREN’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IREN is more favorable than AuraSource.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.1% of IREN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of AuraSource shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of IREN shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of AuraSource shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IREN and AuraSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IREN 33.03% 1.34% 0.94% AuraSource N/A N/A N/A

Summary

IREN beats AuraSource on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IREN

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About AuraSource

AuraSource, Inc. focuses on sales of electric automobiles. It operates through two segments, AuraMetal and AuraMoto. The AuraMetal segment focuses on the development and production of environmentally friendly and beneficiation process for complex ore, tailings, and slimes materials as industrial application solutions. The AuraMoto segment focuses on sourcing various vendors and customers in the automotive industry. AuraSource, Inc. is based in Tempe, Arizona.

