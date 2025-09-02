Aspen Aerogels, Inc. $ASPN Shares Acquired by Promethium Advisors LLC

Promethium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares during the period. Promethium Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Aspen Aerogels worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 460.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 2,137.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Aspen Aerogels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CAO Santhosh P. Daniel sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $32,237.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,315.49. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Down 1.9%

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $562.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.98. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $30.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $78.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.53 million. Aspen Aerogels had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 78.53%.The firm’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Aspen Aerogels has set its FY 2025 guidance at -3.860–3.730 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

